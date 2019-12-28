PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,143,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the previous session’s volume of 250,525 shares.The stock last traded at $1.18 and had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAVM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 174.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

