PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0037 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.49 million and $136,104.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,467,399 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

