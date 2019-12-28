Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a dec 19 dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

