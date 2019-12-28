Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVAC. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 120.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

