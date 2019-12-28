PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on January 30th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $23.23 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.