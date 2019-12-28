Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Penumbra news, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,168,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $164.10 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

