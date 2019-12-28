Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In related news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

