People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $489.95 Million

Brokerages predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $489.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.80 million and the lowest is $477.46 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $421.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.75 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.