Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0389 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

