PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 96,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,169. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

