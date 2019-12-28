PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,757,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 6,671,306 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $14.94.

The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.