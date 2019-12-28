PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:PQLC)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PQLC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.