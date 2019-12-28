PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Down 13.5%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price traded down 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.36, 1,324,940 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 309% from the average session volume of 324,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $141,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.