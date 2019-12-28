Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

