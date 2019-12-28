Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
