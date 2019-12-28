Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.31. 2,296,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.