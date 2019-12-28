Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

