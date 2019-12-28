Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 29.51, indicating that its share price is 2,851% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akerna and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.13%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna N/A -66.88% -22.05% Phunware N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 8.32 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Summary

Phunware beats Akerna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

