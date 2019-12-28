PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.91, approximately 5,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In other PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III news, insider Watson Alan 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 864.2% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

