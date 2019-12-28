Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

PING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

PING opened at $24.68 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $431,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

