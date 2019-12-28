Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) vs. Atlantic Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ACBI) Head-To-Head Review

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09%

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.31 $2.29 million N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.83 $28.53 million $1.08 17.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

