Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 18.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price rose 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 1,184,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 591% from the average daily volume of 171,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

