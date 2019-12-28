Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

