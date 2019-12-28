PIVX (PIVX) Hits Market Cap of $12.99 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Crex24, Coinbe and Trade By Trade. PIVX has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $479,622.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010411 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006004 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Coinbe, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinroom, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

