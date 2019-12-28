Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Director David L. Adams Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director David L. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,316.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,358.80.

TSE:PTS opened at C$20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. Points International Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.79.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

