Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.68. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$19.06 and a one year high of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $506.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.82.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.