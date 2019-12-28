Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 462,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,597. Popular has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.