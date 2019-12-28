Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TSE:PWF traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$35.32. 1,333,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,036. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91. Power Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.63. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$816.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Financial will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

