PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.04. 213,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,475. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3009843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSK. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.96.

In related news, Director James Estey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 856,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,146,850.91. Insiders acquired a total of 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935 in the last 90 days.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

