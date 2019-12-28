Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 160.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

