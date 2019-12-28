Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$91.71. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,226. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$69.01 and a 1-year high of C$98.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.70.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.0308924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

