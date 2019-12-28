PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $75,686.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

