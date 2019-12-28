Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1836 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Edge Active Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of YLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,903. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

