Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of PDEV remained flat at $$26.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93. Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

