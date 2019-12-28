Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Principal Price Setters Index ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. Principal Price Setters Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

