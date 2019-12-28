Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of PMOM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

