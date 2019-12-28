Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1591 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. 25,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,510. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

