Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PDEX stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

