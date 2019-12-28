Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,479 shares of company stock worth $6,859,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.