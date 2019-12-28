Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFPT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.05.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

