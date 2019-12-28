Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.34 ($19.00).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €13.96 ($16.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.99 ($19.75). The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.12.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

