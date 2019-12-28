Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

