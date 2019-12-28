Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Shares Up 13.8%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s stock price traded up 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, 519,661 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 692,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proteon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.