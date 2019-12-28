Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.