Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Msci Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Msci in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $259.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.52. Msci has a twelve month low of $141.06 and a twelve month high of $267.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Msci by 32.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

