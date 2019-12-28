QASH Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. QASH has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $90,772.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liquid, EXX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

