Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $276,944.00 and approximately $1,996.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

