Qiagen’s (QGEN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiagen from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

