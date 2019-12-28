Qitmeer (HLC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $688.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

