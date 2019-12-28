Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Cap of $433,119.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $433,119.00 and approximately $896.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qredit has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

